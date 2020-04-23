COVID-19: Nigerian Government Deploys Resources, Personnel To Kano To Curb Rising Cases





The Nigerian Government said it has instructed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to proceed to Kano for immediate contact tracing to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Kano has so far recorded 73 cases of Coronavirus.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Thursday during a briefing with journalists in Abuja.

He stated that the team would be working in conjunction with the state government to prevent Kano from becoming the next epicentre of the virus in the country.

Mustapha said, “The situation in Kano is still being assessed and monitored closely.

"Based on preliminary findings, the PTF has directed the NCDC to send an enhanced support team, mobilise resources for contact tracing and immediately ensure that necessary steps are taken in conjunction with state government to contain the spread of the pandemic in Kano and stop the city from becoming the next epicentre.”

