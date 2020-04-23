Police Arrest Kidnappers Of Four Kaduna Seminarians

One of the four abducted seminarians, Nnadi Michael, was later found dead in the bush while three were set free.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2020

The Seminarians

 

The police have arrested kidnappers of four seminarians in Kaduna, who were abducted from their hostel on January 9,6 2020.

One of the four abducted seminarians, Nnadi Michael, was later found dead in the bush while three were set free.

In a statement, Director of Social Communication, Fr Chris Omotosho, confirmed the arrest, adding that the police came to the seminary with one of the suspects, who participated in the operation for identification of their entry and exit routes into seminary66.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Fourth Abducted Kaduna Seminarians, Nnadi Michael, Found Dead 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

The statement reads, "Kidnappers and  killers of our seminarian  (Michael Nnadi) have been apprehended by the Nigerian Police Force. 

"The seminary authority confirmed that the police came in with one of the criminal today, for identification of their entry and exit route to and fro the seminary." 

Efforts to get reaction from the spokesperson of Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jilge, was unsuccessful as his telephone number could not be reached.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Policeman Kills Policewoman In Rivers State During Movement Restriction Enforcement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Plateau Records First COVID-19 Case
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Cross River Cultist Leader, Jboy, Killed By Gang Members Over Disagreement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police To Arraign Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter In Court On Friday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill NSCDC Commandant In Benue State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Pastor Arraigned In Court For Raping Teenage Girl In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lebanese Who Offered To Sell Nigerian Woman For $1,000 Arrested
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Come Out Of Hiding Or Resign, Adeyanju Tells Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Group Rejects Nigerian Governors' Two-week National Lockdown Decision, Threatens To Defy Order
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Kills Policewoman In Rivers State During Movement Restriction Enforcement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Disagree Over Kano, Lagos States Response To Coronavirus As #NCDCFailedKano Hashtag Trends On Twitter
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announced 91 Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Deacon Femi Adesina, A Shameless Sanballat By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Plateau Records First COVID-19 Case
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sagay Urges Government To Relax Lockdown, Condemns Corruption In Palliatives Distribution
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Lagos Police Refuse To Release Bishop Arrested For Protesting In Front Of Chinese Embassy Despite Being Granted Bail By Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 108 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Now 981
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad