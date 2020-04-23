Police Arrest Kidnappers Of Four Kaduna Seminarians

The Seminarians

The police have arrested kidnappers of four seminarians in Kaduna, who were abducted from their hostel on January 9,6 2020.

One of the four abducted seminarians, Nnadi Michael, was later found dead in the bush while three were set free.

In a statement, Director of Social Communication, Fr Chris Omotosho, confirmed the arrest, adding that the police came to the seminary with one of the suspects, who participated in the operation for identification of their entry and exit routes into seminary66. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Fourth Abducted Kaduna Seminarians, Nnadi Michael, Found Dead

The statement reads, "Kidnappers and killers of our seminarian (Michael Nnadi) have been apprehended by the Nigerian Police Force.

"The seminary authority confirmed that the police came in with one of the criminal today, for identification of their entry and exit route to and fro the seminary."

Efforts to get reaction from the spokesperson of Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jilge, was unsuccessful as his telephone number could not be reached.