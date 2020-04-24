BREAKING: Nigeria Records 114 New COVID-19 Cases

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2020


Nigeria has recorded 114 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1095.

The number of deaths also increased from 31 to 32, just as the number of recoveries rose to 208 patients.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Friday.

It said, “114 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported; 80 in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, five in FCT, two in Zamfara, two in Edo, one in Ogun, one in Oyo, one in Kaduna and  one in Sokoto.

“As at 11:30pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 208 Deaths: 32.” 

