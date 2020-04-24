FCT Minister Orders Use Of Face Mask In Markets After SaharaReporters Story

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has mandated the use of face mask for every resident of the city in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the area.



Bello's order followed a story by SaharaReporters on the poor enforcement of social distancing in markets across the FCT.

The minister said the development was part of measures to decongest existing markets and effect more compliance across the city.

Bello also approved the extension of business hours for markets in the FCT to between 8am and 3pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

