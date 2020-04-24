Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari

Many Nigerians on Twitter have faulted Daura’s claims.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2020

 

 

Mixed reactions have greeted the glowing tribute paid to the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu, Abba Kyari, written by nephew to the President, Mamman Daura.

Daura is believed to be behind many decisions taken by the President.

In the tribute published on Friday, Daura revealed that during the run-up to the 1999 presidential poll, Abba Kyari was among those considered as the running mate to Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In the tribute, the President's nephew explained how he met Kyari and how he praised his contributions to President Buhari's administration.

He said, “These times coincided with the country’s return to democracy and Mallam Abba was among those enthusiastically espousing the cause of General Obasanjo. On his selection as PDP candidate, a group of women and youths in the PDP lobbied Obasanjo to pick Mallam Abba as his vice-presidential running mate. After heated debates, Obasanjo eventually picked Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“All future Chiefs of Staff will henceforth be judged by the benchmark of Mallam Abba Kyari. Next, he assembled a team of very competent staff who worked incredibly long hours, seven days a week to analyse, itemize, disaggregate knotty problems and advise the President. Mallam Abba was an exacting taskmaster and his staff was relieved if he travelled outside the country. But to a man they valued, respected some even liked him.”

Many Nigerians on Twitter have faulted Daura’s claims.

@addebanji stylishly took a jibe at Daura saying, “Please, this Mamman Daura what political office is he holding?” 

However, lauding Daura, Bright Eugene VII said Daura’s tribute stood out from others written on late Kyari.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Oyo Rejects 1800 ‘Infested And Unhealthy’ Bags Of Rice Donated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Top Presidency Aides Denied Access To Aso Villa After Violating NCDC Guideline During Abba Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics COVID-19: Come Out Of Hiding Or Resign, Adeyanju Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Jibrin Resumes Legislative Duties At House Of Reps
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics 10 Nigerian Leaders, 10 Ideas About Restructuring
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 114 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Policeman In Lagos Brutalises Pepper Seller Over N200 Bribe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Rejects 1800 ‘Infested And Unhealthy’ Bags Of Rice Donated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NJC Recommends Compulsory Retirement Of Two Nigerian Judges
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why There Is Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria –Prof Tomori
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion My Last Contact With Abba Kyari By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Minister Orders Use Of Face Mask In Markets After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Government Cancels Evacuation Flight From Dubai After Citizens Paid For Seats
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
News COVID-19: Instead Of Protecting Us, Security Agents Are Destroying Our Only Sources Of Livelihood, Nigerian Petty Traders Cry Out
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: A Question With The Answer Hiding In Plain Sight By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Seven Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Borno
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad