Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari

Mixed reactions have greeted the glowing tribute paid to the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu, Abba Kyari, written by nephew to the President, Mamman Daura.

Daura is believed to be behind many decisions taken by the President.

In the tribute published on Friday, Daura revealed that during the run-up to the 1999 presidential poll, Abba Kyari was among those considered as the running mate to Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In the tribute, the President's nephew explained how he met Kyari and how he praised his contributions to President Buhari's administration.

He said, “These times coincided with the country’s return to democracy and Mallam Abba was among those enthusiastically espousing the cause of General Obasanjo. On his selection as PDP candidate, a group of women and youths in the PDP lobbied Obasanjo to pick Mallam Abba as his vice-presidential running mate. After heated debates, Obasanjo eventually picked Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“All future Chiefs of Staff will henceforth be judged by the benchmark of Mallam Abba Kyari. Next, he assembled a team of very competent staff who worked incredibly long hours, seven days a week to analyse, itemize, disaggregate knotty problems and advise the President. Mallam Abba was an exacting taskmaster and his staff was relieved if he travelled outside the country. But to a man they valued, respected some even liked him.”

Many Nigerians on Twitter have faulted Daura’s claims.

Mamman Daura is the main (Cabal) whom introduced Abba Kyari to Buhari, and has been holding Nigeria hostage. But God's at work; using #CoronaVirus bringing about the real change that Nigerians deserve. The change starts with all of you the bad belle people in our government ð¢ — Projet1World (@ikjohn) April 24, 2020

A lot keeps on revealing itself after the death of Abba Kyari, from Abacha to Obasanjo to Mamman Daura. I can only imagine what will be revealed when Buhari eventually leaves the Presidency. https://t.co/lb77sClmUU — Imadapsi (@Ifedapsi) April 24, 2020

@addebanji stylishly took a jibe at Daura saying, “Please, this Mamman Daura what political office is he holding?”

Please this mamman daura what political office is he holding? — TAIWO ADEBANJI (@addebanji) April 24, 2020

âI firmly believe that all future Chiefs of Staff would be judged by the benchmark of Kyari..." - Mamman Daura in a tribute to Kyari.

I am stunned at the rating because truth be told, Buhari's administration is the worst government Nigeria has ever produced.#MammanDaura pic.twitter.com/MJqpFKUIQA — Nene Esara (@MfonEsara) April 24, 2020

I donât understand FG trying to force feed and brainwash us into thinking Abba Kyari is the best thing to happen to Nigeria since sliced bread, Mamman Daura said âI firmly believe that all future Chiefs of Staff would be judged by the benchmark of Kyariâ. benchmark of failureð¤¡ð¤¡ — âð¸âð ( at ð ) (@mrrebelxo) April 24, 2020

If you are interested in who Abba Kyari was when he was alive, don't bank on Buhari, FFK, Onyeama, and Mamman Daura Tributes to him.

Search for random Nigerians words and with that you might get accurate hints about the man.

Most tributes talked about his intellectuality. LOL. — Premier (@SodiqTade) April 24, 2020

I am taking with a pinch of salt the purported declaration of Mamman Daura that Abba Kyari almost became Nigeria's Vice President. — Jack Obinyan (Mr Jack) ð³ð¬ (@JackObinyan) April 24, 2020

However, lauding Daura, Bright Eugene VII said Daura’s tribute stood out from others written on late Kyari.

Since the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, it has been tribute upon tribute. However, that of Mamman Daura stood out for me. Below are excerpts... #RIPMalamAbbaKyari pic.twitter.com/bQZIj5VzFx — Bright Eugene VII (@BryteDude) April 24, 2020

Truth is Mamman Daura is right. @MBuhari can't get a better Chief of Staff like Abba Kyari, not necessarily in terms of performance. He will just have to make do with the choices before him. — #WATCHTHECHANGE ð³ð¬ (@tayotaiwo83) April 24, 2020

Mamman Daura mentioned that Obj was lobbied to pick late Abba Kyari as his VP in 1999, but Obj went for Atiku. Eheee, the truth is coming out.. Now I know where "useless 16 years of PDP" originated from. — Uzo Uzosike (@JayUzosikeXo) April 24, 2020