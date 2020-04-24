Seven Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Borno



Seven health workers have tested positive for Coronavirus in Borno State.

Secretary of the state COVID-19 Response Team, Dr Salihu Kwaya-Baru, made this revelation while giving a daily briefing on the extent of the virus in the state.

He however, added that though the state was on the second day of its lockdown, government was looking for ways to modify it for the sake of Ramadan.

He said that the state recorded 15 cases including two deaths.

He said, “145 contacts of the confirmed cases have been traced and are being monitored.

“We received nine alerts from the public; seven were investigated and none is worthy of follow up while two are still being investigated.”

