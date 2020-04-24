Seven Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Borno

Secretary of the state COVID-19 Response Team, Dr Salihu Kwaya-Baru, made this revelation while giving a daily briefing on the extent of the virus in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2020


Seven health workers have tested positive for Coronavirus in Borno State.

Secretary of the state COVID-19 Response Team, Dr Salihu Kwaya-Baru, made this revelation while giving a daily briefing on the extent of the virus in the state.

He however, added that though the state was on the second day of its lockdown, government was looking for ways to modify it for the sake of Ramadan.

He said that the state recorded 15 cases including two deaths.

He said, “145 contacts of the confirmed cases have been traced and are being monitored.

“We received nine alerts from the public; seven were investigated and none is worthy of follow up while two are still being investigated.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH NJC Recommends Compulsory Retirement Of Two Nigerian Judges
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why There Is Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria –Prof Tomori
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Government Cancels Evacuation Flight From Dubai After Citizens Paid For Seats
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Suspected COVID-19 Cases Fleeing From Authorities In Kano
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Rejects 1800 ‘Infested And Unhealthy’ Bags Of Rice Donated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Group Rejects Nigerian Governors' Two-week National Lockdown Decision, Threatens To Defy Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NJC Recommends Compulsory Retirement Of Two Nigerian Judges
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Kills Policewoman In Rivers State During Movement Restriction Enforcement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Kidnappers Of Four Kaduna Seminarians
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion My Last Contact With Abba Kyari By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why There Is Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria –Prof Tomori
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Government Cancels Evacuation Flight From Dubai After Citizens Paid For Seats
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigeria’s Education Minister, Adamu, Loses Mother
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Suspected COVID-19 Cases Fleeing From Authorities In Kano
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Rejects 1800 ‘Infested And Unhealthy’ Bags Of Rice Donated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: A Question With The Answer Hiding In Plain Sight By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad