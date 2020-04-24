Suspected COVID-19 Cases Fleeing From Authorities In Kano

As Nigeria conducts more tests to determine the number of people in the population, who have Coronavirus, many in Kano suspected to have been infected with the virus, are fleeing from authorities to escape isolation and treatment.



Kano now has 73 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state.



On Thursday, Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, relaxed the lockdown instituted to curb the spread of the virus and allow residents in the state prepare for Ramadan fast.



SaharaReporters gathered that instead of availing themselves to treatment and care by the Nigerian Government, some suspected cases of COVID-19 are fleeing because of a lack of sensitisation about the disease in Kano.



One case is that of a man in Yankusa Karama under Kombotso Local Government Area of Kano, who has a travel history from Lagos.

The man presented symptoms of Coronavirus and was tested.



A whistleblower in the community said after the man's result came back positive, he ran from the facility where he was being isolated and scheduled to receive treatment.



"He ran away from the hospital and came back home. When he got back, he became very sick and the whole community was afraid.



"I reached out to the NCDC and thankfully they came to get him. I'm glad they did because this kind of behaviour is worrying and puts the life of everyone in the community at risk," the source said.



Ado Baba, a resident in Ungogo area of the state, said at least two people showing signs of COVID-19 are being shielded by locals.



"I know of two cases like that in Ungogo, one of them, his family said they were serving him local medicine.



"Most of my people don't believe Coronavirus is real. They think it's a way the governor wants to use and make money," he said.



He called on government to urgently carry out sensitisation to enable the local population stop suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 from spreading the virus to their communities which he said would be a "disaster".

