BREAKING: Borno Records Third COVID-19 Death

Borno State Committee on COVID-19 has announced the death of one more person as a result of the virus.

This brings the number of those dead in the state as a result of Coronavirus to three, including the index case.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Salisu Kwayabura, made this known on Saturday while addressing journalists in Maiduguri, the capital.

Kwayabura, who is also Secretary of the state’s High Powered Response Team for Prevention and Control of COVID-19 said no new case had been recorded in the last 24 hours.

He announced that 17 persons in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area of the state suspected to have made close contacts with the index case all tested negative to the virus.

He said, “The state however, recorded one more death from the 15 positive cases recorded as at Thursday.

“Presently, there are 15 cases in Borno, seven patients are receiving medical attention at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and five patients are at Brigadier General Abba Kyari Isolation centre, managed by the state government, also in Maiduguri. Remaining three cases are the deaths recorded.”