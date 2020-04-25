BREAKING: Nigeria Records 87 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1182

Nigeria has recorded 87 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1182.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on SATURDAY night.

The cases were reported in nine states.

The agency said; “87 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported; 33 in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, nine in Katsina, four in Kano, four in Ekiti, three in Edo, three in Bauchi and one in Imo.

“As at 11:55pm 25th April, there are 1182 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 222, deaths: 35.”

