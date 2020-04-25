Six COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said 10 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from its isolation center at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

This was made known by the state's Ministry of Health via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

It said, “Six more COVID-19 patients; three females and three males, were today discharged from the @LUTHofficial isolation facility to reunite with the society.

“The number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now 123.”