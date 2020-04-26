COVID-19: Nigeria’s House Of Representatives To Resume Plenary On Tuesday

The House of Representatives will on Tuesday resume plenary session after about five weeks of break as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo signed by Patrick A. Giwa, Clerk to the House, staff and members' aides are however, expected to work from home.

The document said, “This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10:00am. House of Representatives

“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please.

“The COVID-19 guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and additional guidelines developed by the House will be sent to members' pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

“Staff and members' aides are to work from home and will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”