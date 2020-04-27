Coronavirus: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Accuses Government Of Abandoning State

Ganduje said they have been left on their own to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak in Kano.

by Saharareporters, New is Apr 27, 2020

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the Nigerian Government has abandoned the state in its hour of need.

Speaking with the BBC Hausa Service on Monday, Ganduje said they have been left on their own to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak in Kano.

He said, “We are in a serious problem. I can tell you the situation is really bad and scary. Because what we solely rely upon in fighting the disease is the testing centre.

“There is also a shortage of sample collection equipment. It is not common equipment that you can go and buy in the market. Those whose samples were collected are still waiting to know their fate.

“The problem is with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Even its Director-General was in Kano. He spent a night here but we have not heard from him again. The Minister of Health is also aware that the laboratory is not functioning.

“There is a serious problem. We have been complaining that Kano needs more than one testing centre, right from the beginning of this.

“Sincerely speaking, we are not getting deserved attention. If these equipment are under our control, we will do our best to make sure it works properly. But we are not getting the needed support and co-operation from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”

Though Kano has 77 Coronavirus cases so far, the city has recorded some strange deaths in recent days, raising deep concerns that there could be danger ahead if urgent measures are not taken to tackle the situation.

 

