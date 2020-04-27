Kano Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths

According to the ministry, the state so far has 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no recoveries yet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

The Kano State Government has confirmed the deaths of two more patients, who tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The deaths were announced by the state Ministry of Health on its Twitter handle on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that have died in the state to three.  Google

According to the ministry, the state so far has 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no recoveries yet.

The tweet reads, “As at 12:15pm, 27th, April, 2020, Kano State has recorded an additional two deaths of COVID-19.”  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Government Acknowledges Recent Deaths, Says Not Connected To COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Accuses Government Of Abandoning State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tinubu, Wife Test Negative After Aide Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Government Acknowledges Recent Deaths, Says Not Connected To COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The Satanic Trinity Of El-Rufai, His Son, And His Wife By Reno Omokri
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Four Things Nigerian Government Must Do Before Relaxing Lockdown In Nigeria By Dr. Ayobami Olufadeji
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Accuses Government Of Abandoning State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Arrest 39 Persons At Lagos Strip Club
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tinubu, Wife Test Negative After Aide Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Outbreak At NNPC Station In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad