Kano Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths

The Kano State Government has confirmed the deaths of two more patients, who tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The deaths were announced by the state Ministry of Health on its Twitter handle on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that have died in the state to three.

According to the ministry, the state so far has 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no recoveries yet.

The tweet reads, "As at 12:15pm, 27th, April, 2020, Kano State has recorded an additional two deaths of COVID-19."