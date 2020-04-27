Nigeria Records 64 New Coronavirus Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 64 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

In a Twitter post of Monday night, the agency said, "64 new cases of #COVID19 reported.

"34 Lagos, 15 FCT, 11 Borno, two Taraba, two Gombe.

"As at 11:20pm 27th April, 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

"Discharged: 255, deaths: 40."