Nigeria Records 64 New Coronavirus Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 64 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.
In a Twitter post of Monday night, the agency said, "64 new cases of #COVID19 reported.
"34 Lagos, 15 FCT, 11 Borno, two Taraba, two Gombe.
"As at 11:20pm 27th April, 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
"Discharged: 255, deaths: 40."
