Nigeria Records 64 New Coronavirus Cases

"64 new cases of #COVID19 reported. "34 Lagos, 15 FCT, 11 Borno, two Taraba, two Gombe.”

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 64 new cases of Coronavirus in the country. 

In a Twitter post of Monday night, the agency said, "64 new cases of #COVID19 reported. 

"34 Lagos, 15 FCT, 11 Borno, two Taraba, two Gombe. 

"As at 11:20pm 27th April, 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

"Discharged: 255, deaths: 40."

Saharareporters, New York

