Nigeria Records 91 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1273

Nigeria has recorded 91 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1273.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday.

It said, “91 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 43 Lagos, eight Sokoto, six Taraba, five Kaduna, five Gombe, three Ondo, three FCT, three Edo, three Oyo, three Rivers, three Bauchi, two Osun, one Akwa Ibom, one Bayelsa, one Ebonyi and one Kebbi.

“As at 26th April, 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 239, deaths: 40.”