Nigeria Records 91 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1273

“91 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 43 Lagos, eight Sokoto, six Taraba, five Kaduna, five Gombe, three Ondo, three FCT, three Edo, three Oyo, three Rivers, three Bauchi, two Osun, one Akwa Ibom, one Bayelsa, one Ebonyi and one Kebbi."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 91 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1273.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday.

It said, “91 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 43 Lagos, eight Sokoto, six Taraba, five Kaduna, five Gombe, three Ondo, three FCT, three Edo, three Oyo, three Rivers, three Bauchi, two Osun, one Akwa Ibom, one Bayelsa, one Ebonyi and one Kebbi.

“As at 26th April, 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 239, deaths: 40.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Government Acknowledges Recent Deaths, Says Not Connected To COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Kaduna Extends Lockdown By 30-day Over COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jubilation In Anambra As Governor Obiano Relaxes Lockdown, Churches, Markets Open
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigeria’s House Of Representatives To Resume Plenary On Tuesday
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Government Acknowledges Recent Deaths, Says Not Connected To COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through International Trade In Smoked Fish
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion The Satanic Trinity Of El-Rufai, His Son, And His Wife By Reno Omokri
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Arrest 39 Persons At Lagos Strip Club
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Four Things Nigerian Government Must Do Before Relaxing Lockdown In Nigeria By Dr. Ayobami Olufadeji
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Kaduna Extends Lockdown By 30-day Over COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Gunmen Kidnap Ekiti Commissioner, Kill Councillor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jubilation In Anambra As Governor Obiano Relaxes Lockdown, Churches, Markets Open
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad