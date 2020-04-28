“How Will Curfew Work In Lagos Traffic?”, Nigerians Ask President Buhari After Speech

The extension of the lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory until May 4 when a dusk-to-dawn curfew will take effect in all three cities is fuelling concerns by Nigerians.

Buhari had in his Monday national address said that a dusk-to-dawn curfew will take effect from May 4 as a way of further curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.

“There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services,” he said.

The curfew order by President Buhari has attracted criticism from Lagosians with many asking how the curfew would be effective in the city. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then

Some Nigerians also said that the police would seize the opportunity to extort Nigerians while some did not see any reason how the curfew would contain the spread of the virus.

Expressing thoughts on the issue, @DrOlufunmilayo tweeted, “People will go to work till 6pm in Lagos. They will be in traffic till 11pm. Some days, some are even in traffic till midnight. Please this is just an honest question: How would the 8pm Buhari curfew work in Lagos? How exactly? Are there going to be special buses? Or special routes?”

People will go to work till 6pm in Lagos.

They will be in traffic till 11pm. Some days some are even in traffic till midnight.



Pls this is just a honest question:

How would the 8pm Buhari curfew work in Lagos? How exactly?



Are there going to be special buses?

Or special routes? — #OurFavOnlineDoc ð (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 27, 2020

Please Mr president hope you will review the time frame for Lagos because many of us leave home before 6am and don't get home till around 10am (due to traffic).



Except you're giving @PoliceNG free license to start extorting citizens from May 4th.



Cc @jidesanwoolu @followlasg — Matt (@OgaMadam24) April 27, 2020

So @MBuhari has agreement with covid-19? The virus won't come out till 6pm? How would we observed social distancing in transportation? Or is it a case of we're on our own?

May 4th — THE PICTURE OF THE FUTURE (@kingcooljoe) April 27, 2020

My Fellow Nigerians Buhari has extended the lockdown till 4th of May



There'll be a curfew from 8pm-6am,

because the Covid19 will be caged during the day



There'll be no interstate movement,

because Corona sometimes like to chill by the border.



Nose mask and InshaAllah for now — Alhaji Beardless Smallieð³ð½ââï¸ð¦ð (@SMiTHiE___) April 27, 2020

Curfew from 8p to 6am



According to lots of Nigerian politicians chaired by HE Buhari had a meeting with CoronaVirus and told the virus not it infect anyone between the said time.

Isn't God marvellous.

Other country leaders right now pic.twitter.com/qBZTK8GmZn — Omo Åla (@danielholkss) April 27, 2020

Obviously we can now see the different between a country governed by good leadership and does governed by our so called leaders.. So you expect all Lagosians to move around from 6am and return home before 8pm, I laugh in Spanish #Bubu #Buhari #4th of may — âSâ¬Uâ¬Pâ¬A.â¬Dâ¢. (@SUPAFEYISTICK) April 27, 2020