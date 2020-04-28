“How Will Curfew Work In Lagos Traffic?”, Nigerians Ask President Buhari After Speech

Buhari had in his Monday national address said that a dusk-to-dawn curfew will take effect from May 4 as a way of further curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

The extension of the lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory until May 4 when a dusk-to-dawn curfew will take effect in all three cities is fuelling concerns by Nigerians.

Buhari had in his Monday national address said that a dusk-to-dawn curfew will take effect from May 4 as a way of further curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.

“There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services,” he said. 

The curfew order by President Buhari has attracted criticism from Lagosians with many asking how the curfew would be effective in the city.

Some Nigerians also said that the police would seize the opportunity to extort Nigerians while some did not see any reason how the curfew would contain the spread of the virus.

Expressing thoughts on the issue, @DrOlufunmilayo tweeted, “People will go to work till 6pm in Lagos. They will be in traffic till 11pm. Some days, some are even in traffic till midnight. Please this is just an honest question: How would the 8pm Buhari curfew work in Lagos? How exactly? Are there going to be special buses? Or special routes?” 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

