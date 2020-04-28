How I Was Wounded, Assaulted By Policemen Enforcing Curfew In Ondo State –Nurse

While speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, Ajama said she was attacked by the policemen enforcing the dusk to dawn curfew put in place in the town as she was called to come attend to a pregnant woman at the hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

Modupe Ajama, a nurse at the General Hospital, Ode-Irele, under Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State, has narrated how she was left with bruises on parts of her body by some policemen while on her way to work to attend to an emergency case.

While speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, Ajama said she was allegedly attacked by the policemen enforcing the dusk to dawn curfew put in place in the town as she was called to come attend to a pregnant woman at the hospital.

She said, “I was at home when I received an emergency call from the hospital where I work to come assist a pregnant woman who was in labour to deliver a set of twins.  Nurse Modupe Ajama

“I was to receive the babies from the theatre and resuscitate them as one was in distress.

“The motorcyclist who carried me met police checkpoint along the way. I explained to the policemen that I was a nurse working with the General Hospital in Irele and that I had my identification card and was called to rescue an emergency situation at the hospital.

"I was released to go but met a second checkpoint. The second checkpoint released me, same with the third."

But upon approaching the fourth checkpoint, the nurse disclosed that a policemen threw a stick at the tyre of the motorcycle, sending them crashing to the ground.

She said, "Both the bike rider and I fell off, the motorcycle skidded, dragging us both on the asphalt to the left side of the road.

"The policeman who threw the stick came closer to us with a gun. I started begging him to rescue me so I could get to the hospital.

"The policemen at the second checkpoint saw the accident and what transpired and so moved closer. A that point, I had already called the hospital informing them about my situation.

"The other policemen got a motorcycle rider to take me to hospital for treatment.” 

Ajama, who is currently in pains following the injury sustained, told SaharaReporters that the sum of N22, 000 and an Android smartphone contained in her bag have remained missing from the point of that incident till this moment. 

Chairman of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Irele, Lucky Aremu, confirmed the assault when contacted by our correspondent on Tuesday.

Aremu accused the police of playing hide and seek with the case despite receiving a report on it.

He said, "The police are now denying their participation, saying it was miscreants that threw something at the bike and not their officers.

"How can miscreants mount roadblock with police officers? There are tendencies to cover their ugly act."

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Tee Leo-Ikoro, when contacted by our correspondent, said the case was already being investigated. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: United States President, Trump, Promises Nigeria Ventilators After Telephone Conversation With Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Nigeria’s Ex-Vice President, Mohammed Abubakar, Recovers From Coronavirus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Former Jigawa Speaker, Adamu Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lifeless Body Of Man On Busy Kano Road Sparks Fear Among Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News “How Will Curfew Work In Lagos Traffic?”, Nigerians Ask President Buhari After Speech
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Coping With Coronanomics By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Approves Buhari’s Fresh N850bn Loan Request
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Members Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Apostle Suleman: Heal COVID-19/HIV Patient And Get A Thousand Dollars By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: United States President, Trump, Promises Nigeria Ventilators After Telephone Conversation With Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad