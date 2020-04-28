Kano’s High Coronavirus Cases Not Surprising, Says NCDC

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said that it was not surprised at the high cases of Coronavirus in the Kano State. 

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, while briefing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday, said they were doing everything possible to address the situation.

He said, “I will like to remind everyone that we remain focused on our target which is to increase testing across the country; during a pandemic, the risk of spread is in those towns where the population density is highest. NCDC Boss, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu

“We are all aware of the population density in Kano. The high number of cases we are now seeing in Kano is really not a surprise.

“Since reporting its index case about two weeks ago, Kano has been the centre of controversies ranging from the rapid increase in number of confirmed cases to the sudden halt of its only testing centre.

“Kano, which currently stands as the third hardest-hit state in Nigeria has so far reported 77 cases out of the 1,273 cases of the infection Nigeria.

“We want to address the Kano issue headlong. We are very concerned about what is happening in the state but there is no magic bullet. We will continue to work hard.”

Saharareporters, New York

