Ondo Health Workers Tackle State Governor Over Unpaid Salaries

Some health workers in Ondo have attacked the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over their unpaid salaries.

The workers while reacting to a Twitter post by Akeredolu on Tuesday, said they wanted their salaries to take care of themselves and their families.

Akeredolu in his post on Twitter had said, “Earlier today, I held a meeting with our Inter-ministerial Task Force on ‪#COVID19‬ where I immediately approved the request for upward review of the hazard allowance due to medical personnel as recommended by @NigeriaGov‬.

"The new payment scale commences with immediate effect.”

But unmoved by the governor's words, the workers told him they wanted salaries. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

One of the health workers with the handle, @ODamdem said, “Please sir, pay the salary and arrears of the UNIMEDTHC health workers, July, August, September 2019, March and April 2020. Please have mercy. Hunger is real.”

Another health worker, @Tosin04188894, wrote, “Pls kindly release UNIMEDTHC nurses money, we don't know whether the delay is from the CMD or Mr governor.

"I am pleading, this is our sweat, you can't omit a day from your duty due to the nature of the job, no one received the first three months payment that we were told all civil servants.”

Another user asked the governor to be more transparent.

“A good move for Ondo State. Nurses, doctors are being owed arrears. For the nurses three months arrears for 2019. 2020 March salary hasn't been paid to UNIMEDTHC staff.

"Kindly look into this especially during this COVID-19 period.

"Nurses and doctors need to be treated well now,” @Macrina12769492 wrote.

Another user, ‬@gbemgbem1 said, “@RotimiAkeredolu‬ we're expected to deliver our duties diligently but are you fulfilling your own part of the contract? #PayUnimedSalaries,”

Another Twitter user while adding her voice to the issue said, “His Excellency sir, please look into our pain in UNIMEDTHC.

"Fellow medical practitioners under HMB payroll will receive salaries for months and regularly due to your good work but yet UNIMEDTHC staff are being owed minimum of three months and surviving on nothing.”

Jennifer Ezekwu described non-payment of salaries by the governor as the height of injustice and wickedness and advised him to do something about it.