BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases

“196 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported; 87 in Lagos, 24 in Kano, 18 in Gombe, 17 in Kaduna, 16 in FCT, 10 in Katsina, eight in Sokoto, seven in Edo, six in Borno, one in Yobe, one in Ebonyi and one in Adamawa."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 196 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 1728.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday.

It said, “196 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported; 87 in Lagos, 24 in Kano, 18 in Gombe, 17 in Kaduna, 16 in FCT, 10 in Katsina, eight in Sokoto, seven in Edo, six in Borno, one in Yobe, one in Ebonyi and one in Adamawa.

“As at 11:55pm 29th April, 1728 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 307, deaths: 51.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

