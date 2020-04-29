"He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Tomori, also a former Vice Chancellor of Redeemer's University, said Nigeria had the human resources but lacks the enabling environment to come up with a vaccine at this time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2020

Nigerian professor of virology, Oyewale Tomori, has faulted claims by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on the usage of anti-bodies of survivors of COVID-19 to create a vaccine for the disease.

Tomori posited that Ayade's solutions were contradictory.

Ayade, in a trending video, had said that the government could use the serum of those, who had recovered from COVID-19 to produce the vaccine.

The Cross River governor obtained a doctorate in Environmental Microbiology from the University of Ibadan.

Ayade said, “It is not vaccines, it is healthy living. I am talking from a sound intellectual and scientific background. There is no vaccine today; there is no established approved international treatment protocol. 

“However, those people who have recovered, why don’t you go and take their serum. If they have recovered, they now have the antibodies against the virus, take their serum, do a synthesis of their serum based on electrophoresis and synthesise and mass-produce the vaccine.”

Tomori described Ayade’s recommendations as “bullshit”.  L-R: Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Professor Oyewale Tomori SaharaReporters Media

He said, “On Ayade, he started by saying it is not vaccine (that is the problem) and ended up by saying ‘make vaccines from the serum’.

“He speaks from both sides of his double mouth. Then he says PCR is not reliable for diagnosis...sorry to use such a word as bullshit.”

Tomori, also a former Vice Chancellor of Redeemer's University, said Nigeria had the human resources but lacks the enabling environment to come up with a vaccine at this time.

He added, “We have the human resources but we do not have the basic enabling environment – regular power supply, water supply, appropriate communication technology.

“Research institutes in the country operate on the ever-dwindling annual budget which is irregularly disbursed and often spent with opaque accountability.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio, Sends Staff On Mandatory Leave, Early Retirement Over Story Exposing N5bn COVID-19 Fraud In NDDC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Jobs I‘ll Quit If Jobs Assigned To Nigerians Are Hijacked By Politicians —Keyamo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Appoints Dead Ebonyi Ex-Lawmaker To Board Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Members Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Lockdown Could Lead To Seven Million Unintended Pregnancies –UN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio, Sends Staff On Mandatory Leave, Early Retirement Over Story Exposing N5bn COVID-19 Fraud In NDDC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech Activist Arrested In Kaduna For ‘Insulting Prophet Muhammad’ On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs I‘ll Quit If Jobs Assigned To Nigerians Are Hijacked By Politicians —Keyamo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Release Wealthy Murder Suspect, Onyeagolu, At Midnight In Anambra While Awaiting Arraignment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Appoints Dead Ebonyi Ex-Lawmaker To Board Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Members Of Federal Character Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Lockdown Could Lead To Seven Million Unintended Pregnancies –UN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1532
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Fear Grips FCT Residents As Kano, Kaduna Returnees Flood Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Former Borno Governor, Goni, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad