Lockdown: Abuja Residents Defy Mobile Courts, Move Around City Freely

Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory not on essential duty are still moving around the city freely despite mobile courts to punish violators of the lockdown order in operation.

Large numbers of motorists and pedestrians have been going from place to place in the city without regard for the order.

Law enforcement agencies like the police are having difficult times bringing the situation under control. Kubwa residents moving around during the lockdown in Abuja

Though no fewer than 1,736 violators of sit-at-home order have been prosecuted and sentenced so far by the mobile courts set up by the FCT Administration, residents have continued to flout the rule with impunity.

Worried by the continued violation of the lockdown in the city, head of FCTA Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah, appealed to residents to stop undermining government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of COVID 19. An FCT mobile court sitting at AYA bridge in Abuja

FCT Chief Judge, Justice Isha Bello, has warned magistrates of the mobile courts not to send any offender to a correctional centre in order not to undermine government’s efforts at decongesting the holding facilities.

Many convicted motorists, who were caught picking passenger and could not afford to pay the fines put in place, were compelled to do community service by sweeping the roads as an option for paying between 10,000 to N30,000.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday extended the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State by one week to further curb the spread of the virus.

According to Buhari, from Monday, the lockdown will be relaxed in the three states while curfews from 8:00pm to 6:00am will come into force.