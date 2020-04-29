United States Will Send At Least 200 Ventilators To Nigeria —Trump

Donald Trump, President of the United States, has said that America was ready to send at least 200 or more ventilators to Nigeria

Trump had in a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday promised to send some ventilators to support Nigeria in the fight to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing aired on Fox News, Trump said there were plans by the US to send ventilators from Florida to other countries amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "We’re going to send at least 200 ventilators to Nigeria; probably more than that.” See Also Politics BREAKING: United States President, Trump, Promises Nigeria Ventilators After Telephone Conversation With Buhari