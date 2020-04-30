Akwa Ibom Records One COVID-19 Death

Akwa-Ibom State has recorded one death from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Udom Emmanuel made this known on Thursday while giving update about the virus in the state.

Emmanuel, who appeared upbeat about the incident, stressed that the state had a remarkable recovery rate and commended health workers working round the clock to manage the pandemic in the state.

He said, “The last laboratory test we conducted on 44 suspected cases, three persons were confirmed positive, while we lost one. The patient we lost was a 68-year-old woman, who was transferred to the centre totally unconscious and with outstanding co-morbidities.”

The governor appealed to residents to refrain from self medication, calling on medical doctors running private hospitals to desist from attempting to treat any case with symptoms related to COVID-19.

