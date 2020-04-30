Akwa Ibom Records One COVID-19 Death

Emmanuel, who appeared upbeat about the incident, stressed that the state had a remarkable recovery rate and commended health workers working round the clock to manage the pandemic in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

Akwa-Ibom State has recorded one death from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Udom Emmanuel made this known on Thursday while giving update about the virus in the state.

Emmanuel, who appeared upbeat about the incident, stressed that the state had a remarkable recovery rate and commended health workers working round the clock to manage the pandemic in the state. 

He said, “The last laboratory test we conducted on 44 suspected cases, three persons were confirmed positive, while we lost one. The patient we lost was a 68-year-old woman, who was transferred to the centre totally unconscious and with outstanding co-morbidities.”

The governor appealed to residents to refrain from self medication, calling on medical doctors running private hospitals to desist from attempting to treat any case with symptoms related to COVID-19.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Former Borno Governor, Goni, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Dancer And Video Vixen, Kodak, Dies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Jobs I‘ll Quit If Jobs Assigned To Nigerians Are Hijacked By Politicians —Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPLAINER: All You Need To Know About May 4 Easing Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun And FCT
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fela's Ex-drummer, Tony Allen, Dies In France
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Killed As Building Collapses In Imo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad