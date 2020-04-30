BREAKING: Lagos Discharges 12 COVID-19 Patients Including A Ukrainian

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday disclosed that another 12 Coronavirus patients have been discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

According to a tweet by Gbenga Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, those discharged included a Ukrainian.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus patients discharged in Lagos so far to 199.

He said, “Lagos ‪#COVID19‬ Incident Commander, Gov @jidesanwoolu‬ has announced the discharge of 12 more persons; nine males and three females including a Ukrainian today.

"The patients, six IDH, Yaba, five from LUTH and one from Ibeju-Lekki, making a total of 199 successfully managed cases in Lagos.”

