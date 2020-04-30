Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

“The deceased, a 25-year-old male was at the time of admission in a state of severe breathlessness. This brings total number of ‪#COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 20.”

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 30, 2020

Lagos State has recorded another death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to the virus to 20.

The state’s Ministry of Health disclosed this via Twitter on Thursday.

‪it said, “87 new cases of #COVID19 infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 947. 49 #COVID19Lagos patients were discharged. Total discharged now 187.

“Unfortunately, one ‪#COVID19 death was recorded. The deceased, a 25-year-old male was at the time of admission in a state of severe breathlessness. This brings total number of ‪#

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Former Borno Governor, Goni, Suspected To Have Died Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Former Borno Governor, Goni, Is Dead
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 196 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Mourn Death Of Covenant Varsity Graduate Whose Surgery Abroad Was Delayed Due To Lockdown
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Jobs I‘ll Quit If Jobs Assigned To Nigerians Are Hijacked By Politicians —Keyamo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Dancer And Video Vixen, Kodak, Dies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics "He Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth", Virology Professor Tackles Cross River Governor Over Production Of Coronavirus Vaccine
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Former Borno Governor, Goni, Suspected To Have Died Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Verbal Autopsy Ongoing In Kano To Determine If Strange Deaths Are COVID-19-related —Presidency
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Fear Grips FCT Residents As Kano, Kaduna Returnees Flood Abuja
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad