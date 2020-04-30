Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos State has recorded another death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to the virus to 20.
The state’s Ministry of Health disclosed this via Twitter on Thursday.
it said, “87 new cases of #COVID19 infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 947. 49 #COVID19Lagos patients were discharged. Total discharged now 187.
“Unfortunately, one #COVID19 death was recorded. The deceased, a 25-year-old male was at the time of admission in a state of severe breathlessness. This brings total number of #