Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos State has recorded another death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to the virus to 20.

The state’s Ministry of Health disclosed this via Twitter on Thursday.

‪it said, “87 new cases of #COVID19 infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 947. 49 #COVID19Lagos patients were discharged. Total discharged now 187.

“Unfortunately, one ‪#COVID19 death was recorded. The deceased, a 25-year-old male was at the time of admission in a state of severe breathlessness. This brings total number of ‪#