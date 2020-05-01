Edo Government Attacks Oshiomhole, Says APC Chairman Has No Regards For Buhari, Lacks Empathy For Nigerians

Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Friday, accused Oshiomhole of organising what has been described as ‘APC faction’s mock primaries’ through the Edo Peoples Movement. Ogie said it was despicable of Oshiomhole to organise such an event at a time the world was reeling from the havoc of Coronavirus, with over 200,000 persons lost to the pandemic.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

The Edo State Government has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of heating up the polity in the state amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Friday, accused Oshiomhole of organising what has been described as ‘APC faction’s mock primaries’ through the Edo Peoples Movement.

Ogie said it was despicable of Oshiomhole to organise such an event at a time the world was reeling from the havoc of Coronavirus, with over 200,000 persons lost to the pandemic.  Adams Oshiomhole

The statement reads, “The Coronavirus pandemic has not only shut the global economy and disrupted the world as we know it, it has led to the loss of over 200,000 lives globally, with Nigeria having its fair share of casualties.

“It is then most despicable of Comrade Oshiomhole to show such insensitivity by spitting on the graves of these people; endangering the lives of millions of Edo people and undermining the efforts of government at the state and national levels to halt the deadly campaign of this invisible enemy.

“Comrade Oshiomhole on Thursday, April 30, 2020, organised what some media outlets have come to term as ‘APC faction’s mock primaries’ in Benin City. The meeting was organised by a group of dissidents who make up the EPM with the active backing of Comrade Oshiomhole, who, it was reported, drew up a delegates list for the exercise.

“For Comrade Oshiomhole to organise this sort of gathering at this dark moment of our history as a nation, he has not only shown disregard for the health and safety of Edo people and Nigerians in general, but also proved that he has no regard for the hard-won reputation of our great party.

“With this action, it is also clear as day that Comrade Oshiomhole has no regard for President Muhammadu Buhari and the collective efforts of the various agencies of government to protect and safeguard Nigerians in these dire times.

“This uncharitable, machiavellian and self-propagating character exhibited through his action make him eminently undeserving of the position he currently occupies in the party.

“Nigerians should see him rightly as the man who thinks only about his ambitions, interests and cronies. He is incapable of empathy, does not provide succour and support, particularly now that our people are at their lowest ebb and in dire need of hope."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest 70-year-old Man, Two Others For Insulting Buhari, Katsina Governor On Social Media
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Some State Governors Politicising COVID-19 To Make Money From FG, Others –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Afenifere Backs Osun State’s Move To Deport Northern Youths
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Ex-Vice President, Atiku, Sacks 46 Staff On May Day
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How First Class Borno Monarch, Shehu Of Bama, Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ex-Speaker Of Nigeria’s House Of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, Well And Alive In London
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fela's Ex-drummer, Tony Allen, Dies In France
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Nigeria Records 204 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Soludo’s Voodoo Ideas By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Proposed Infectious Disease Act: Plagarised And Dangerous
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Administration Demolishes Houses In Abuja Despite Lockdown
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad