Edo Government Attacks Oshiomhole, Says APC Chairman Has No Regards For Buhari, Lacks Empathy For Nigerians

The Edo State Government has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of heating up the polity in the state amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Friday, accused Oshiomhole of organising what has been described as ‘APC faction’s mock primaries’ through the Edo Peoples Movement.

Ogie said it was despicable of Oshiomhole to organise such an event at a time the world was reeling from the havoc of Coronavirus, with over 200,000 persons lost to the pandemic. Adams Oshiomhole

The statement reads, “The Coronavirus pandemic has not only shut the global economy and disrupted the world as we know it, it has led to the loss of over 200,000 lives globally, with Nigeria having its fair share of casualties.

“It is then most despicable of Comrade Oshiomhole to show such insensitivity by spitting on the graves of these people; endangering the lives of millions of Edo people and undermining the efforts of government at the state and national levels to halt the deadly campaign of this invisible enemy.

“Comrade Oshiomhole on Thursday, April 30, 2020, organised what some media outlets have come to term as ‘APC faction’s mock primaries’ in Benin City. The meeting was organised by a group of dissidents who make up the EPM with the active backing of Comrade Oshiomhole, who, it was reported, drew up a delegates list for the exercise.

“For Comrade Oshiomhole to organise this sort of gathering at this dark moment of our history as a nation, he has not only shown disregard for the health and safety of Edo people and Nigerians in general, but also proved that he has no regard for the hard-won reputation of our great party.

“With this action, it is also clear as day that Comrade Oshiomhole has no regard for President Muhammadu Buhari and the collective efforts of the various agencies of government to protect and safeguard Nigerians in these dire times.

“This uncharitable, machiavellian and self-propagating character exhibited through his action make him eminently undeserving of the position he currently occupies in the party.

“Nigerians should see him rightly as the man who thinks only about his ambitions, interests and cronies. He is incapable of empathy, does not provide succour and support, particularly now that our people are at their lowest ebb and in dire need of hope."