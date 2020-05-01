JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday announced 238 new cases of COVID19.

In a post on Twitter, the agency said, "92 Kano, 36 FCT, 30 Lagos, 16-Gombe, 10 Bauchi. Eight Delta, six Oyo, six Zamfara

5-Sokoto

4-Ondo

4-Nasarawa

3-Kwara

3-Edo

3-Ekiti

3-Borno

3-Yobe

2-Adamawa

1-Niger

1-Imo

1-Ebonyi

1-Rivers

1-Enugu."

"2170 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 351Deaths: 68."

