JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday announced 238 new cases of COVID19.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

In a post on Twitter, the agency said, "92 Kano, 36 FCT, 30 Lagos, 16-Gombe, 10 Bauchi. Eight Delta, six Oyo, six Zamfara 
5-Sokoto
4-Ondo
4-Nasarawa
3-Kwara
3-Edo
3-Ekiti
3-Borno
3-Yobe
2-Adamawa
1-Niger
1-Imo
1-Ebonyi
1-Rivers
1-Enugu." 
"2170 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 351Deaths: 68."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

