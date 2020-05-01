Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement

by SaharaReporters, New York May 01, 2020

The Northern Governor's Forum has resolved to continue its deportation of children under Islamic clerics better known as almajiris.

The governors also agreed to impose inter-state border curfews to stop the movement of people from one state to another in trucks as part of efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor of Plateau State, in a statement on Friday said the move will stop the spread of COVID-19 in Northern states.

Macham said the forum reviewed issues such as the request for more COVID-19 testing centres in the North which are grossly inadequate and decided to purchase mobile testing vans which they believe will facilitate testing in the rural areas. 

It reads, "The Forum also expressed deep appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick intervention in Kano State because of the spike in the number of COVID-19 infections recently.

"On the issue of inter-state border closure, the Northern governors expressed serious concern that despite their efforts, the borders are still being compromised and more illegal routes are being created which is giving rise to a more inter-state transfer of COVID-19.

"They also noted that some of the trucks transporting goods are also used in smuggling people across states in violation of movement regulations.

"They, therefore, decided to close all borders from 6pm to 7am to all trucks carrying goods so as to enable proper scrutiny and examination the following day, which is difficult to achieve in the night when most of the infractions happen.

"They also agreed to increase the use of vigilante groups, neighbourhood watch, and traditional rulers in enforcing the border closures.

"The governors noted that the exercise has commenced and is going on well except for some few logistic challenges, which are being addressed, between governors of originating and receiving states.

"They also agreed that almajiris sent from one state to another should be profiled, tested, and accompanied by state officials and their alaramas (teachers) to facilitate the process of settling in."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

