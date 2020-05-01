Police Orderly Attached To Ondo Judge Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A policeman attached to the judge of the Magistrate Court in Akure, Ondo State, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters gathered that the officer tested positive after having contact with one of the suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunri, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Although the state government was yet to officially announce the incident, an official of the state’s health ministry confirmed the development.

He said the police orderly had been isolated immediately after his test came back positive. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Ondo Records Three Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

On Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced the ninth confirmed case of the virus in Ondo State during it update.

Recall that last week, the police arraigned four suspects linked to the murder of Olakunri before the court.

They were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Victoria Bob- Manuel for trial.

The judge had also ordered that their blood samples be taken before being remanded at the Owo Correctional Centre.

But one of the suspects tested positive for the virus by the time the results came out, causing panic among the court officials, who had attended to the suspects.