Another 14 Almajiri Kids Repatriated From Kano Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kaduna

The state had earlier reported that 21 almajiri kids from Kano were part of its total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has announced that another 14 almajiris, who were brought from Kano State, had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media, made this known in a statement on Saturday night.

The state had earlier reported that 21 almajiri kids from Kano were part of its total confirmed COVID-19 cases.  Google

The State Standing Committee on COVID-19 has been briefed that 14 more positive results were recorded on Saturday from almajiris, who were repatriated from Kano. 

The committee was advised that the figure may rise when test results that are being awaited are received.

He said, “The standing committee was also informed that the repatriated almajiris are accommodated in one location, and have not mingled with the community.

“The standing 7committee on COVID-19 was updated that these new positive results have increased active cases in the state to 41 and that one COVID-19 fatality has been recorded. Most of these 41 active cases are almajiris from Kano.

“Further progress on expanding testing capacity was also reported. Installation of a PCR machine has commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital. When accredited by the NCDC, this will increase to three the number of COVID-19 testing labs activated in Kaduna State."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO To Commence Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccines In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Infected Four Persons With Coronavirus, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why We Laid Off 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Jobs My Fiancee Broke Into Tears, Sacked Access Bank Cashier Billed To Wed In June Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Access Bank Cashier Collapses In Lagos After Receiving Sack Letter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News JUST IN: Emir Of Rano Emirate In Kano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar, Dies
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO To Commence Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccines In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Infected Four Persons With Coronavirus, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Borno Confirms 11 Deaths, 69 Infections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad