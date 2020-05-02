Another 14 Almajiri Kids Repatriated From Kano Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced that another 14 almajiris, who were brought from Kano State, had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media, made this known in a statement on Saturday night.

The state had earlier reported that 21 almajiri kids from Kano were part of its total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The State Standing Committee on COVID-19 has been briefed that 14 more positive results were recorded on Saturday from almajiris, who were repatriated from Kano.

The committee was advised that the figure may rise when test results that are being awaited are received.

He said, “The standing committee was also informed that the repatriated almajiris are accommodated in one location, and have not mingled with the community.

“The standing 7committee on COVID-19 was updated that these new positive results have increased active cases in the state to 41 and that one COVID-19 fatality has been recorded. Most of these 41 active cases are almajiris from Kano.

“Further progress on expanding testing capacity was also reported. Installation of a PCR machine has commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital. When accredited by the NCDC, this will increase to three the number of COVID-19 testing labs activated in Kaduna State."

