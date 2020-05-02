BREAKING: Kano Government Relaxes Lockdown, Announces Free Days

According to Ganduje, Mondays and Thursdays would be lockdown-free days from 10am to 4pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2020

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced the relaxation of the lockdown order imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari. 

According to Ganduje, Mondays and Thursdays would be lockdown-free days from 10am to 4pm. 

The governor noted that no markets will be allowed to open unless supermarkets. 

He said, the list of the supermarkets would be announced on local radio stations.

Ganduje added that only Yankaba Market where perishable items are sold and Yan Lemo Market would be allowed to operate on Mondays and Thursdays 10am to 4pm. See Also Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Numbers Don’t Lie – Nigerian Government Owes The People An Explanation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Infected Four Persons With Coronavirus, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Numbers Don’t Lie – Nigerian Government Owes The People An Explanation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Infected Four Persons With Coronavirus, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Afenifere Backs Osun State’s Move To Deport Northern Youths
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Why We Laid Of 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO To Commence Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccines In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kano Records Three More COVID-19 Deaths
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Commercial Motorcycle Rider Rapes Pregnant Woman In Ondo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad