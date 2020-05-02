BREAKING: Lagos Discharges 22 More COVID-19 Patients, Records Four Deaths

by SaharaReporters, New York May 02, 2020

The Lagos State Government has said four Coronavirus patients in its isolation centre have died, while 22 were discharged after testing negative twice to the virus, in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control protocol.

The state's Ministry of Health made this known on Twitter on Saturday. 

It said, “Breaking! 22 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, @LUTHofficial & Lekki to reunite with the society. 

“The patients; 19 from @LUTHofficial, 2 from IDH, Yaba & 1 from our Isolation Centre at Lekki have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. 

"With this, number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 247. 

“30 new cases of #COVID19 Infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,022. 

"26 #COVID19Lagos patients were discharged. Total Discharged now 225. 

“Unfortunately, 4 #COVID19 deaths were recorded. This brings total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 25.”

