BREAKING: Nigeria Records 220 New Coronavirus Cases

Nigeria has recorded 220 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2388.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday.
It said, “220 new cases of #COVID19; 62 in Lagos, 52 in FCT, 31 in Kaduna, 13 in Sokoto, 10 in Kebbi, 9 in Yobe, 6 in Borno, 5 in Edo, 5 in Bauchi, 4 in Gombe, 4 in Enugu, 4 in Oyo, 3 in Zamfara, 2 in Nasarawa, 2 in Osun, 2 in Ebonyi, 2 in Kwara, 2 in Kano and Plateau.
“2388 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 385, deaths: 85.”
