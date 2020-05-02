Female COVID-19 Patient Escapes From Isolation Centre In Taraba

A patient, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Taraba State, has escaped from the isolation centre.

The state Commissioner for Health and Chairman of state's Technical Committee on COVID-19, Innocent Vakkai, disclosed this while briefing journalists in the state capital, Jalingo, on Saturday.

Vakkai identified the patient at large as Tatu Idris, noting however, that efforts were on to find her.

He declared the patient wanted and urged residents to report if found anywhere.

The commissioner further stated that the government had procured two additional ventilators to assist in the treatment of patients.