Kano Records Three More COVID-19 Deaths

The state also recorded 92 new cases of the disease on Friday, as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2020

Three patients have died from Coronavirus-related complications in Kano State.

The state's Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle. 

The state also recorded 92 new cases of the disease on Friday, as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“As at 11:25pm 1st May 2020, 92 new cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 311.

“Three additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded. Total COVID-19 deaths are now eight,” the state's Ministry of Health tweeted.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Numbers Don’t Lie – Nigerian Government Owes The People An Explanation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Warns Osun State Over Plans To Use Amotekun To Deport Northern Youth
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria Records 238 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Numbers Don’t Lie – Nigerian Government Owes The People An Explanation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: AIT Founder, Daughter-in-law, Six Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Northern Governors Agree To Deport More Almajiris, Set Curfew For Inter-state Trucks Movement
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Commercial Motorcycle Rider Rapes Pregnant Woman In Ondo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Afenifere Backs Osun State’s Move To Deport Northern Youths
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Asks Buhari To Relax Lockdown Over Ramadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Lorries Transporting Passengers Concealed Among Livestock From Kano To Kaduna Busted By Security Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How We Will Enforce COVID-19 Curfew In Lagos From May 4 –Nigeria Police
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Soludo’s Voodoo Ideas By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad