Kano Records Three More COVID-19 Deaths

Three patients have died from Coronavirus-related complications in Kano State.

The state's Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle.

The state also recorded 92 new cases of the disease on Friday, as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“As at 11:25pm 1st May 2020, 92 new cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 311.

“Three additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded. Total COVID-19 deaths are now eight,” the state's Ministry of Health tweeted.

