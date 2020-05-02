Six Almajiris Deported From Kano Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

The Kano State Government had sent many almajiris back to their home states including Bauchi as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2020

Ten more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi State.

Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Rilwan Mohammed, on Saturday said the new cases included six more almajiri deportees from Kano State.

He said, “We recorded 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bauchi State. The results were sent to me from the National Research Veterinary Institute, Vom, Plateau State at about 11pm Friday.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 48 with 42 of them active while six have already been discharged after they tested negative.

All our cases are returnees except our index case.

“Six more almajiri children that were returned from Kano State are among the results we got. 

"There are seven almajiris that are now positive (for COVID-19) out of the 38 brought in from Kano and they are in isolation at the General Hassan Katsina Unity College, Yelwa.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

