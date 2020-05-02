Why We Laid Of 46 Staff On Labour Day —Ex-Vice President, Atiku's Firm

SaharaReporters had earlier on Friday reported that Atiku's media outfit had sacked 46 staff on Workers' Day.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2020

Gotel Communication, a media outfit owned by Nigeria's former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has explained why it sacked 46 Staff on Friday, a day set aside globally to celebrate workers. 

In a statement, the General Manager, Mohammed El-Yakub, said the staff dismissal was an outcome of Gotel's long standing company restructuring.

Reacting to the report, El-Yakub said, "Rationalisation of staff at Gotel Communications Limited, a company under the umbrella of Priam Group, is a culmination of the restructuring process in the companies under our group.

"The founder of companies under the Priam had announced that many of his business concerns will be aggregated under the Priam Group.

"Priam Group had embarked on a restructuring exercise which led to a merger of many companies under its umbrella.

"Other components of the restructuring includes rationalisation of workforce and thus some members of staff of the group would be laid off, with their full disengagement benefits paid to them.

"The press statement of December 24, 2019, stressed that owing to the restructuring exercise and merger of companies, some personnel may have to be disengaged."

Also commenting, media aide to Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, said, "It is also not unexpected that a restructuring procedure of this size and nature would come with some likely job rationalisation especially since each of these entities has its own finance, admin, marketing, HR and ancillary support operations which would now be consolidated and undertaken at the group level.

"It should however, be noted that the current decision to right size the workforce in Gotel Communication Limited is the climax of the on-going restructuring exercise which was  initiated last year.

"It will be therefore out of context to ascribe any mundane presupposition for being responsible for the decision to lay off some of the workforce in Gotel Communication Limited."

