BREAKING: Buhari’s Aides, Other Attendees At Abba Kyari’s Burial Test Negative For COVID-19

There had been fears that some of them might have contracted the virus during the funeral of Kyari on April 18 at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2020

Some aides of President Muhammadu Buhari and other government officials, who attended the burial of Mallam Abba Kyari, have completed their 14-day isolation and tested negative for COVID-19.

Consequently, they have been reunited with their families.

Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat in the the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr Muhammed Kawu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said, “The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration is happy to announce that the individuals exposed during the burial of late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, have completed their 14 days of isolation. Tests were conducted on them and they have all tested negative to COVID-19. They have been reunited with their families.” 

According to findings by SaharaReporters, some of the Presidency aides, who attended the burial include State House Chief Protocol Officer, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, Special Assistant to the President, Yusuf Sabiu, a nephew to the President, Musa Haro Daura, and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the, Garba Shehu. 

Others are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Mr Ahmad Rufai, and Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, among several more persons.

Saharareporters, New York

