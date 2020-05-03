BREAKING: Zamfara Emir Dies Of COVID-19 In Isolation Centre

The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmad Asha, has died of suspected COVID-19 complications.

He was said to have developed symptoms of Coronavirus, prompting his blood sample to been sent to Abuja for test.

Alhaji Mustafa Jafaru Kaura, Publicity Secretary for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19 in the state, said the late emir had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, since Thursday.

He said the remains of the late emir were still in the hospital awaiting burial by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Aged 71, the late emir was appointed in 2004 by the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Sani Yariman Bakura.