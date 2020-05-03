Do Not Attack Our Officers Enforcing Lockdown, IGP Tells Citizens, Condemn Assault On Oyo Policeman

In a statement by Force spokesperson, Frank Mba on Sunday, the IGP said the decorum maintained by Ogunyemi during the assault was commendable.

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has cautioned Nigerians against assaulting officers enforcing the lockdown order put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Adamu also condemned the recent attack on DCO II, Eruwa Police Division, ASP Adeyemo Ogunyemi, in Oyo State, who was allegedly assaulted by a woman in a viral video. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

The statement reads, "Since the commencement of the COVID-19 enforcement duties, a total of 27 police personnel have suffered series of attacks and assaults from members of the public at different times and different locations.

"Many of these officers are still in hospitals receiving treatment from the injuries sustained during such attacks.

"The IGP enjoins the citizens to continue to cooperate with the police and other security personnel and voluntarily comply with all COVID-19 prevention orders."

 

Saharareporters, New York

