Don't Come To Work, Governor Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagos Civil Servants

In a statement on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu said the move was to avoid overcrowding.

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2020

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, has asked all civil servants in the state to stay put as the Federal Government relaxes the lockdown it put in place to stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “In amending the work guidelines earlier issued, which stopped members of the public service from Grade Level 1 to 12 from going to work; we have had to review this position and we are extending the directive to all civil servants, regardless of level. All civil servants must stay away from work on Monday. 

“On Tuesday, only officers from Grade Level 15 and above have express permission to come to work. All other essential officers that may need to be at work will be informed by the accounting officer of each ministry as may be required.

“From Monday on, there will be a curfew from 8pm to 6am and all movements within these hours are prohibited, except for people on essential services, which are agro-products, petroleum products, relief materials, and food supplies.

“We want to use this as a demonstration of our commitment to the gradual easing of the lockdown. We do not want people to rush out tomorrow and see the easing of the lockdown as an attempt to believe that the spread of the pandemic is all over.”

