Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church

Chairman of the team, Mr Ikharo Attah, said he had immediately mobilised his team to the area following an intelligence report that the church was in full session, a clear contravention of the ban on religious gatherings in the territory.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2020

A pastor in charge of Shekinah Glory Church, Jabi, Abuja, alongside church ministers on Sunday took to their heels and scaled the fence of the church to evade arrest by the FCT Enforcement Team.

FCT
He said the pastor and deacons on sighting the team, jumped the fence and disappeared. 

Attah said luck ran out of some of the church members, especially the women, who could not scale the fence as they were arrested and arraigned before the court.

He said the team has commenced manhunt for the fleeing cleric and the deacons, adding that they must be made to face the law for disobeying government’s directives and endangering the lives of his members.

SaharaReporters, New York

