Adamawa Records Six New COVID-19 Cases, Apprehends Second Fleeing Patient From Gombe

Additional six Coronavirus cases have been recorded in Adamawa State, according to the authorities.

Chairman of the state containment committee, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, Bashiru Ahmad, gave the update in Yola, the state capital, on Monday.

The SSG also disclosed that the second patient, who escaped from Gombe State isolation facility was apprehended today in Lamurde town.

He further explained that five out of the seven registered cases on Monday were from Mubi town where a medical doctor was discovered with the virus last week.

With this update, Adamawa State now has a dozen cases of the deadly infectious disease.