BREAKING: Nigeria Records 245 New Coronavirus Cases, Six Deaths

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2020

Nigeria has recorded 245 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 2802.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Monday. COVID-19 Test Google

According to NCDC, the number of recovered patients increased from 400 to 417, while the number of fatalities increased from 87 to 93.

It said, “245 new cases of ‪#COVID19‬; 76 in Lagos, 37 in Katsina, 32 in Jigawa, 23 in Kano, 19 in FCT, 18 in Borno, 10 in Edo, nine in Bauchi, six in Adamawa, five in Oyo, five in Ogun, one in Ekiti, one in Osun, one in Benue, one in Niger and one in Zamfara. 

“2802 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ in Nigeria. Discharged: 417, deaths: 93.” 

