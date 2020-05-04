BREAKING: Union Bank Staff Dies Of COVID-19 In Lagos

The management of Union Bank on Monday confirmed the death of one of its staff at a branch in Lagos.

Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Emeka Emuwa, made this known in an internal memo seen by SaharaReporters.

He said, “Dear colleagues, notwithstanding the easing of the lockdown, the threat of COVID-19 remains high and real.

“Today, we received a painful reminder of this threat. We are deeply saddened to announce that one of our colleagues passed away in the early hours of today (Monday, May 4th) while being treated at the Infectious Disease Center in Yaba, Lagos.”

Emuwa however, noted that the deceased had been working remotely since the bank activated that option in March and has not worked or being in any of the bank’s branches since then.



