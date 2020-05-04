COVID-19: Task Force Team Arrests Over 40 Persons In Ondo For Flouting Social Distancing Guideline

The state’s Special Task Force on COVID-19 arrested the youth during a tour to monitor the compliance rate of residents within the state capital, Akure.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2020

At least 40 young persons have been arrested in Ondo State for allegedly flouting the social distancing order and disturbing public peace.

The state’s Special Task Force on COVID-19 arrested the youth during a tour to monitor the compliance rate of residents within the state capital, Akure.

The offenders, who were arrested in a hotel in the Isolo area of Akure South Local Council, were immediately handed over to the police for prosecution. 

It was gathered that many of those arrested were allegedly having fun at the hotel while others were apprehended for smoking Indian hemp around the vicinity of the hotel.

SaharaReporters also learnt that some others took to the heels upon sighting the task force team in the area.

Specimen of the arrested youth were later collected by officials of the state’s Ministry of Health to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Compliance Committee, Doyin Odebowale, who disclosed the arrest of the offenders in Akure, said they have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

Odebowale explained that the hotel had already been shut down.

He said, "They (youths) were clustering themselves in the hotel against the ban on social gathering by government and some of them were sighted smoking Indian hemp openly.

"In fact, some of them attacked our team by throwing stones upon sighting us while others scaled the fence to escape being arrested.

"We arrested them following the complaints from people living close to the hotel that the youth have constituting nuisance in their environment.”

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the arrest of the youth.

He said the youth were operating in defiance to the curfew order and would be charged to court to serve as deterrents to others in the state.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: Mamman Daura’s Unwashed Clothe By Hassan Mukhtar
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mysterious Deaths Recorded In Kano Caused By Coronavirus, Says Presidential Task Force Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Tricks Health Officials, Flees To Abuja To Avoid COVID-19 Test Despite Close Contact With Dead Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics COVID-19: Kano Is In Trouble, Governor Ganduje Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Drama As Pastor, Ministers Scale Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Impunity And Corrupt Practices Of Late Mr. Abba Kyari By Peter Maxwell
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Lawmakers Seeking To Block Return of $320m Abacha Loot Over Appalling Human Rights Record Under President Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Emir Of Daura’s Palace Sealed Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria Holds First Online Court Sitting In Lagos, Man Sentenced To Death For Murder
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Money Be Ready To “Replace” Returned $300m Abacha Loot If Misused, United States Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad