US COVID-19 Cases Top 1.1m As Deaths Near 68,000

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

by Saharareporters, New York May 04, 2020

Coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 67,600.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.15 million cases in the country as of 8:30pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday), with 67,674 deaths.

Sunday’s 24-hour toll was similar to Saturday’s, showing a decline after hitting 2,502 on Wednesda

Saharareporters, New York

