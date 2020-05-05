70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment

Izala was arrested last week for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2020

A court sitting in Katsina State on Tuesday sentenced a 70-year-old man, Lawal Izala, to 18 months imprisonment.

The septuagenarian and two others were arraigned for inciting disobedience to civil authorities and disrespect to authorities through demeaning utterances. 

But speaking with journalists on Tuesday, Izala said he spoke out of anger when he visited his village and found out that bandits had killed his family members and rustled 15 of his cows.

Delivering judgement on the matter, the court found Izala guilty of two count charges of inciting violence and disrespect for civil authorities.

He was sentenced to six months jail term for the first charge and one year for the other charge.

Izala was however, given the option of ₦10,000 fine for the first charge and N20,000 for the second offence.

SaharaReporters gathered that some kind-hearted fellows in the state paid the N30,000 fine and the 70-year-old had been released.

SaharaReporters, New York

