Nigeria has recorded 148 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2950.

Making the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, the Nigeria Center For Disease Control said, "148 new cases of #COVID19; 43-Lagos, 32-Kano, 14-Zamfara, 10-FCT, 9-Katsina, 7-Taraba, 6-Borno, 6-Ogun, 5-Oyo, 3-Edo, 3-Kaduna, 3-Bauchi, 2-Adamawa, 2-Gombe, 1-Plateau, 1-Sokoto,1-Kebbi.

"2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, discharged: 481, deaths: 98."